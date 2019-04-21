|
Esther Stenzel
Sioux Falls, SD - Esther Elisa Stenzel passed away on April 16, 2019 with family by her side. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, and will be missed by all. Esther was born on April 15, 1945 to Earnest and Ruth (Lokken) Johnson.
Esther is survived by her four sons; Richard Rieck (Carolyn), JD Stenzel, Jason Hanson (Kristin), and Brian Hanson; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Per Ester's wishes, there will not be a service. Condolences may be sent to family at 8504 S. Regent Park Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
Elvis has his biggest fan back.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019