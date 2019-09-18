Services
Eugena Parry

Eugena Parry

Eugena Parry Obituary
Eugena Parry

Sioux Falls - Eugena Belle Parry, 92, of Sioux Falls, passed away September 13th 2019 at Ava's House. Daughter of John Henry and Margaret (Elliot) Wells, born January 27th 1927. She married Clarence A. Parry in 1948. She is survived by daughters Bonnie Schafer, Barbara Kayl, Beverly Gulbranson, her grandchildren Jeffery Kayl, Chris Kayl, Andrew Schafer, Anne Ruud, Jackie Hansen, Lea Richards, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Myrtle Backlund and her brother Martin Wells. Proceeded in death by her parents, her 8 siblings, and her husband Clarence.

The family will be holding services at a future date.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
