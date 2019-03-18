|
Eugene A. Wright
Moorhead, MN - Eugene A. Wright, 69, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in his home.
Eugene Albion Wright was born on September 11, 1949 in Yankton, SD, to Gerald and Hazel (Lux) Wright. He grew up in Gayville, SD, and graduated from Gayville-Volin High School. He went on to attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and received a degree in History Education.
Following college, he entered the world of sales. First for Graybar Electric then Haldemann-Homme Inc. and ended his career with Forum Communications. On November 16, 1974, Gene married Marilyn Terfehr in Kent, MN, and together they raised two children.
Gene loved the outdoors, especially lawn work and gardening. He was passionate about politics and was huge sports fan, cheering for Nebraska, the Cincinnati Reds, any Minnesota team and of course his alma mater, USD. Late in his life he took up cooking and baking, which he loved to do with his grandchildren. Banana bread and brownies were his specialties. Gene was also an animal lover and he and Marilyn always had poodles in the house. He will be dearly missed.
Gene is survived by his wife; children, Nathan Wright and Erika (Ryan) Thiel and grandchildren, Benjamin, Jack, Addyson and Amelia. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 in Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 18, 2019