Eugene "Stub" Alverson
Chester, SD - Eugene "Stub" M. Alverson, age 89, of Madison, formerly of Chester, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Chester United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home and will resume one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Eugene (Stub) Myron Alverson was born on July 19, 1929, on the family farm west of Chester, to Myron and Margaret (Shirk) Alverson. He attended grade and high school in Chester, graduating in 1948. After graduating he farmed with his father. He married Lois Daniel on September 18, 1949, and they started farming Southwest of Chester.
After retiring from active farming in 1983, he pursued his passion for woodworking. He and Lois built sets of kitchen cupboards for his Church and sons' Larry's and Steve's homes out of native ash wood. In 1983 he and Lois moved off the family farm and built a new home ¼ mile north and built the cupboards and woodwork again out of native ash wood with Lois doing the finishing. Over the years they crafted a series of more than thirty wooden Xmas ornaments, one each year, which became collectables, and were sold at daughter-in-law Charlene's annual craft show. He and Lois also built many small furniture items for family members and for sale. They did a lot of traveling in the late 70's in their motorhome and owned a lake cabin in northern Minnesota on First Crow Wing Lake.
He was a lifetime member of the Chester United Methodist Church and served many positions on the church board. He was a board member of the Colman/Chester Farmers Co-op Elevator for several years. And he was a member of the Chester-Franklin school board at the time of the reorganization.
He loved playing cards, the Boston Celtics (in the heyday of Larry Bird), the Minnesota Twins, and the Minnesota Vikings.
Due to his failing health, they moved off the farm in July, 2016 to a twin home in the Bethel Community in Madison.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 69 years, Lois, of Madison, SD; his sons Larry (Charlene) of Chester, SD, Ron (Sue) of Wentworth, SD, and Steve (Cindi) of Chester, SD; his grandchildren Angie (Joey) Glynn of Franklin, Indiana, Krista Opland of Sioux Falls, SD, Keith (Kari) Alverson of Chester, SD, Kara Alverson of Sioux Falls, SD, Shanna (Dave) McCann of Colorado Springs, CO, and Corey Alverson of San Francisco, CA; 9 great grandchildren, Chance, Paige, Olivia, Sam, Kennedy, Connor, Caiden, Neeson, and Copeland; his brother Charles (Rosie) of Chester, SD; his sister Sharon (Dan) Siemonsma of Chester, SD; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Margaret (Shirk) Alverson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD or a .
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 18, 2019