Eugene "Geno" Baumberger
Dell Rapids - Eugene "Geno" J. Baumberger, 79, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church and the Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Geno was born on June 6, 1939, in Chester, SD to Marcus and Catherine (Geraets) Baumberger. Following the loss of his mother to cancer at the age of 15, he helped his father run the family farm and raise his younger siblings. He married LaVonne Burgers on November 16, 1961. Geno spent most of his working life in the construction industry.
Anyone who ever met Geno never forgot him. He was a 'larger than life' character, a true old-school gentleman with a genuine love of life, and a perfectionist in every sense of the word. He will be remembered for his outspoken ways; he was known for telling it like it was without holding back. He had a knack for being able to fix anything; if there was ever a question about something mechanical or construction-related, Geno was the guy to ask.He was a firm believer that anything worth doing was worth doing well, and never accepted less.
His children have fond memories of growing up in Geno and Vonnie's household. Rides to church on Sunday were usually accompanied by all five of them in the back seat yelling 'FLOOR IT DAD!!'... of course Geno was more than willing to do just that. His greatest joy in life was watching them grow up and become successful in their chosen fields. His love for his grandchildren was second to none.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Mike and sister Ginny.
He is survived by his wife LaVonne; children; Gina (Glenn) Briggs of Cat Spring, TX, Wade (Bonnie) of Northfield, MN, Tony (Shelly) of Colman, Ginger (Brad) Tieszen of Sioux Falls, and Grant (Stacy) of Northfield, MN. He was a proud grandpa of 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also survived by his four brothers, three sisters, his extended family and many friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019