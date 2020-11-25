Eugene E. Kammerer
Sioux Falls - Private family graveside services for Eugene "Gene" E. Kammerer, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, SD, with Pastor Leland Armbright officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. Gene died Monday, November 23, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls due to complications from COVID-19. Public Visitation will be 3:00-7:00pm, Friday, followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street. Masks are required. Family prefers memorials to be donated to something Gene loved, either music or education. Eugene was born on May 5, 1933 to Christina and Fredrick Kammerer. He grew up in Hosmer, SD. After graduation, he enlisted in the army and was stationed in Germany from 1953-1955. He spoke German so they asked him to be an interpreter while stationed there. On July 31, 1955, Gene married Cleo Hinz. Together they had four children Richard, Jacolyn, Judy and Deborah. On October 03, 1999 he married Joan Peterson. Gene received his BA and Master's in Education from Northern State University. He initially taught in Waubay and then was Principal in Waubay, Groton, Eagle Butte, and Harrold, SD. After retirement he also worked at Citibank for a couple years and with SCORE-Service Corps of Retired Executives. He had a love for music and it showed in his piano playing-which he played by ear. He also loved to dance and continued to go dancing weekly at the Center for Active Generations until March 2020. Grateful for having shared Gene's life are his children: Richard (Lorene) Kammerer, Jackie (Bob) Bosma, Judy (Fran) Shupick, and Deb (Jim) Lather; step-son, Matt (Jennifer) Peterson; grandchildren: Courtney (Bryant) McCabe, Brittany Kammerer, Hollie (Brett) Clarke, Jeff (Tanya) Shafer, Lisa (Adam) Rahja, Kari (Mike) Bartz, Noah Bosma, Adam Bosma, Jenae Bosma, Josh (Jessica) Bosma, Kelly (Colin) O'Brien, Chelsey (Cameron) Aisenbrey, Megan (Cory) Hooker, Heather Shupick, Kayla (Corey) Willis, Madison Lather, Chase Lather, Sydney Lather, Ashley Lather; step-grandchildren: Penelope, Beatrice, and Park Peterson; and great-grandchildren: Carter, Elizabeth, Preston, Bristol, Hadley, Easton, Raelyn, Logan, Gemma, Emma, Jackson, Rowan, Graham, Emerson, Luca, Creighton, Avery, Kendyl, Kinsley, Landrie, and Cambri. Preceding Eugene in death are his wife, Joan; parents Christina and Fred; sister, Viola Knittel, brothers-in-law, Gardner Eisenbeisz, Snipe Knittel and Bob Keene; and great-grandson, Paxton. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com