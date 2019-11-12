|
Eugene Froseth
Garretson - Eugene "Gene" O. Froseth, age 91, formerly of Garretson, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Timberdale Trace Memory Care in Owatonna, Minnesota. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Being Gene's favorite color was blue (by far) and he and Naomi were avid Garretson Blue Dragon fans it's more than appropriate if you choose to wear Garretson Blue Dragon apparel to the visitation Thursday evening.
Eugene Ordell Froseth was born on September 28, 1928 at Garretson, South Dakota to Selmer W. and Bessie (Hulslander) Froseth. He grew up in Garretson and graduated from Garretson High School in 1947. He married Naomi D. Johnson on May 19, 1951 at the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. The couple lived in Sioux Falls until moving to Rapid City when Eugene was called into Active Duty in the Air National Guard. The couple then moved to the Garretson area where they spent the rest of their lives.
Having a passion for golf and his community he had the good fortune to be involved in building The River Ridge Golf Course, Garretson serving as President. In addition, he was proud to be local Garretson businessman owning and operating Froseth Service and Supply for nearly forty years. He was also a proud member of Zion Lutheran Church and Henry G Fix Legion, Garretson.
Grateful for having shared his life are his five children: Nancy Froseth, Dawn (Richard) Simansons, Reed (Lisa) Froseth, Daniel (Gwen) Froseth, and Tom Froseth and special friend Jenny Kunz; seven grandchildren: Bessie & Julia Stanisz; Katrina (Ryan) Scro, Alex Simansons; Kristine (Kyle) Gabrelcik; and Sam & Lauren Froseth; three great grandchildren: Luke and Benjamin Scro and Hank Gabrelcik as well as many nieces and nephews; siblings Willard Froseth, and Waneta (Richard) Erickson. He was preceded in death by his wife Naomi, his parents Sam and Bessie, and one sister, Marcella (Leonard) Miller.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to local community organizations. (The Zion Lutheran Church, The Garretson Community Swimming Pool, American Legion Post 23, The Garretson Community Ambulance Service, Garretson Community Scholarship Foundation, The Garretson Fire Department, The Palisade Manor)
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019