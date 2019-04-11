|
Eugene Graber
Freeman - Eugene Graber, 93, of Freeman passed away on April 9th at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 13th at 10:30 am at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation will be from 9-10 am Saturday at the Church prior to the Funeral Serivce.
Eugene is survived by daughters Diana (Joel) Ziolkowski of Custer and Teresa Graber of Sante Fe, NM, son; Stan (Stacey) Graber of Sioux Falls, 8 grandchildren, and 1 brother LaVerne (Janice) Graber and sister-in-law Gertrude Graber both of Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019