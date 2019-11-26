|
Eugene Grocott
Humboldt - Eugene Grocott (also known as Sonny) died peacefully at home in Sioux Falls, SD, on November 24, 2019. He was 83.
He was born to Thomas and Lillian (Paulsen) Grocott in Humboldt, SD, on August 22, 1936. He graduated from Humboldt public schools and following graduation, worked for the SD Air National Guard as a mechanic and flight engineer for 35 years.
In retirement, he worked for the Minnehaha County Sheriff as a transport aid, volunteered for the SD State Parks Department, and helped with harvest on his nephew's farm.
Gene was a passionate gardener, and maker of salsa. He enjoyed bowling, and watching college basketball and pro football. He loved being a grandpa and flipping pancakes for the pancake breakfast at the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Judy; his sisters, Gladys, Sally, and Sis; and his brothers, Bud and Pete. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Kathy) Grocott; daughter, Kelly (John) Schumacher; grandson, Josh Schumacher; sisters, Lois Stofferahn and Linda Paulson; brothers, Dennis and Winston (Elena) Grocott; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota, across from Landscape Gardens)
