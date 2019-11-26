Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Grocott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Grocott


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Grocott Obituary
Eugene Grocott

Humboldt - Eugene Grocott (also known as Sonny) died peacefully at home in Sioux Falls, SD, on November 24, 2019. He was 83.

He was born to Thomas and Lillian (Paulsen) Grocott in Humboldt, SD, on August 22, 1936. He graduated from Humboldt public schools and following graduation, worked for the SD Air National Guard as a mechanic and flight engineer for 35 years.

In retirement, he worked for the Minnehaha County Sheriff as a transport aid, volunteered for the SD State Parks Department, and helped with harvest on his nephew's farm.

Gene was a passionate gardener, and maker of salsa. He enjoyed bowling, and watching college basketball and pro football. He loved being a grandpa and flipping pancakes for the pancake breakfast at the American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Judy; his sisters, Gladys, Sally, and Sis; and his brothers, Bud and Pete. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Kathy) Grocott; daughter, Kelly (John) Schumacher; grandson, Josh Schumacher; sisters, Lois Stofferahn and Linda Paulson; brothers, Dennis and Winston (Elena) Grocott; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota, across from Landscape Gardens)

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -