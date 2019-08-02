|
|
Eugene J. Schroeder
Doon, Iowa - Eugene J. Schroeder, 88, of Doon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Valley, Iowa with Father Doug Klein as Celebrant. Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Doon, Iowa will follow the luncheon. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. The family prefers memorials be directed to Special Olympics, Habitat For Humanity, or the .
Eugene J. Schroeder was born August 12, 1930 to Clarence and Loretta (LaVelle) Schroeder in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1948. Eugene attended Westmar College on a football scholarship, playing center, graduating in 1952. He married Carine Schroeder in Remsen, Iowa on July 13, 1954. After living in Le Mars, they moved to Canby, Minnesota for three years, finally settling in Doon, Iowa in 1958 where they lived for the past 61 years.
Eugene taught at Union Consolidated High School, Le Mars, Iowa, from 1952-1953, Randolph High School in Randolph, Nebraska, from 1953-1954, Brandt High School, Brandt, South Dakota, from 1955-1958, Doon High School, Doon, Iowa from 1958-1959, Doon Junior High School from 1959-1961, Central Lyon High School Government and Driver's Ed, Rock Rapids, Iowa from 1961-1978.
Eugene coached boys basketball at Union and Brandt. He coached boys and girls high school basketball, boys high school baseball, and boys little league in Doon. In addition, he played for the Doon town softball team.
Among his many accomplishments, Eugene served as Mayor of Doon several times, served on the Grand Falls Riverboat Foundation, started the Doon Sawmill, drove truck, bought and sold cattle, and cooked at the Doon Steakhouse. After retiring in 1992, he became a "master" woodworker.
He is survived by his wife, Carine; three children, Dave (Jane) Schroeder of Sioux City, Iowa, Jay Schroeder of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Julie (Tom) Leitschuck of South Sioux City, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Vi) Schroeder of Le Mars, Iowa; sister-in-law, Carol Boever of Remsen, Iowa; and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Marian) Schroeder of Lakeview, Arkansas and Loren (Deb) Schroeder of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Loretta; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Virginia Schroeder; daughters, Mary Virginia and Mary Loretta (in infancy); sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Herb Montgomery; and brothers-in-law, Dick Boever and Daniel Schroeder.
He will be remembered as a man of few words who leaves behind an enduring legacy.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019