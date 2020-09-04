1/1
Eugene Joseph Dwyer
Eugene Joseph Dwyer

Sioux Falls - Eugene Joseph Dwyer, believed to have been South Dakota's last living Pearl Harbor survivor, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Gene is survived by Lucille, his loving wife of 79 years; daughters Barbara (Peter) Stavrianos of Myersville, MD, and Cindy Dwyer of Sioux Falls, SD, and Jeri Janzen (Tom Dwyer) of Sioux Falls; Grandchildren Cindy Stavrianos (Joe Gardner) of Spokane, WA, Michael Stavrianos (Zoya Gleizer) of Potomac, MD, Christopher (Jennifer) Stavrianos of San Diego, CA, Patrick (Tabitha) Dwyer, Ryan Dwyer, and Kathleen (Jon) Brudvig, all of Sioux Falls, SD; nine great grandchildren, Chloe, Jacob, Athena, Nikolas, and Eleni Stavrianos, Alexis and Johnessa Dwyer, Julian and Emerson Brudvig; and one great-great grandson, Thomas Dwyer. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Angeline Coacher, brother Robert Dwyer, and by his son Thomas Dwyer.

Gene was born to Robert and Cecelia Dixon Dwyer on February 15, 1920. He attended Wakonda Public School and Northwest Commerce College in Sioux City, Iowa. On December 7, 1941, Gene, a Sergeant in the US Army Air Corps, was "In Charge of Quarters" at Hickam Airfield, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. During a June 1941 furlough Sergeant Dwyer and Lucille Peterson were married. After his 1945 discharge Gene, Lucille, and their daughter Barbara, born in 1942, moved to Sioux Falls. Two more children were added to the family, Tom in 1946 and Cindy in 1952. Gene worked as a trucking executive at Wilsons, American Freight Systems and Midwest Coast Transport from 1946-1988, then as constituent service and veteran's liaison for Senator Tom Daschle from 1988-2005. He was a gentle soul, loved for his quiet strength by all who knew him, and will be sorely missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.

A family graveside service for Gene will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at the Union Cemetery in Wakonda. The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing observed.

Arrangements are being handled by Hansen Funeral Home, Irene, SD. hansenfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
