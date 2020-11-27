Eugene K. HaggarSioux Falls - On November 27, 2020, Eugene (Gene) K. Haggar, loving husband, father of four children, and "Bumpa" to seven Grand Children and six Great Grandchildren passed away peacefully at the age of 90.Gene was born on August 10, 1930 in Sioux Falls, SD to Sam and Linda (Arraje) Haggar. In 1948 Gene joined his father Sam and brother Bob in running "Sam's Super Valu". Gene married Barbara Costlow on September 23, 1951 and they raised four children Jeanne Briden (Jeff), Jane Haggar McKean (Kevin), Michael Haggar (Laurie) and Jeffrey Haggar (Rita Krug) in Sioux Falls. Gene proudly joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1951 and completed service with an Honorable Discharge in 1954.In 1960 Gene and four of his buddies bought sports cars, joined the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), formed the Crazy Horse Racing Team and raced throughout the Midwest. In 1967, Gene began racing at Thunder Valley Dragway and was champion in his class for 3 years.When Mike and Jeff became serious dirt track motorcycle racers, Gene's passion was full dedication to making sure the bikes were in top shape and driving the van, pulling the motorcycle trailer to each city throughout the country so the boys could race. Gene and his family were also members of the Sno Trackers Snow Mobile Club.After working at Sam's for 37 years, Gene and Barb moved to Ventura, California and Gene worked at Ventura Toyota for 10 years achieving salesman of the year several times, before moving back to Sioux Falls and retiring. He was an avid fan of the Lakers and Nascar.Gene's family was everything to him and he worked hard to provide them with a good life. He enjoyed the summers at Lake Madison and would commute every day to be with his family.Gene was preceded in death by his father Sam, mother Linda, brother Bob, sister Pauline Schneekloth, wife Barb and son Jeff. He is survived by Jeanne, Jane, Mike, Rita and sister-in-law Linda Ray.Being a true kindhearted man, Gene never complained and always had a smile.A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00-6:00 pm Monday at the funeral homeIn lieu of flowers, please send donations to Children's Shrine Hospital Transport Fund.All people attending the visitation or the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing protocols.