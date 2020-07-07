Eugene Mielenz
Sioux Falls - Gene, age 90 of Sioux Falls, passed away July 5, in Yankton. Gene grew up in Yankton. He was a Msgt. In the National Guard and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a construction supervisor with Bell Telephone Company for 32 years. Gene married Connie Economy and she preceded him in death. He is survived by his nieces, nephews and a son-in-law. A visitation will be from 2-3 pm Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.