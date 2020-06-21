Eugene "Gene" Tornow
Eugene "Gene" Tornow

Sioux Falls -

Eugene "Gene" Roger Tornow, 85, died on June 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church of St. Mary Immaculate Heart in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rose Marie Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; three sons, Steve (Lynelle) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Thelene) Tornow, Villa Park, IL and Jeff (Nyla) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Briggs, Roseville, MN; one sister-in-law, Fran Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other family members and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Adeline Tornow; brother, Marvin Tornow; brother-in-law, Bob Briggs. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.








Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
