Eugene "Gene" Tornow
Sioux Falls -
Eugene "Gene" Roger Tornow, 85, died on June 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church of St. Mary Immaculate Heart in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rose Marie Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; three sons, Steve (Lynelle) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Thelene) Tornow, Villa Park, IL and Jeff (Nyla) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Briggs, Roseville, MN; one sister-in-law, Fran Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other family members and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Adeline Tornow; brother, Marvin Tornow; brother-in-law, Bob Briggs. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Sioux Falls -
Eugene "Gene" Roger Tornow, 85, died on June 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church of St. Mary Immaculate Heart in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rose Marie Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; three sons, Steve (Lynelle) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Thelene) Tornow, Villa Park, IL and Jeff (Nyla) Tornow, Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Briggs, Roseville, MN; one sister-in-law, Fran Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other family members and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Adeline Tornow; brother, Marvin Tornow; brother-in-law, Bob Briggs. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.