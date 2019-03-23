|
|
Eugene Zimmer
Sioux Falls - Eugene (Gene) J. Zimmer, age 97, passed on March 20, 2019.
Gene was born on July 9, 1921, at the farm home of his parents George and Alma (Ebersviller) Zimmer. He grew up on this same farm near Montrose, SD, where he cultivated a love for farming and all things outdoors. He attended St. Ann's School in Humboldt and was a 1939 graduate of Humboldt High School.
A World War II veteran, Gene served in the Army Air Force. While in training in El Paso, Texas, he married the love of his life, Marlys Erickson. Marlys returned to South Dakota when Gene was deployed to England with the 8th Air Force B-24 Bomber group. While stationed in England, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the European Theatre Ribbon with four Bronze Stars.
After returning from the service, he and Marlys made their home in Sioux Falls for over 25 years. Gene was a salesman for LeSota Tool Co., Albert Lea, MN; for 30 years he covered territory in southern MN, northwest IA and southeast SD. Gene then worked in sales for Tri-State Warehouse, Sioux Falls, until his retirement in 1982.
In addition to sales work, Gene returned to his farming roots in 1969. In 1971, he moved his family from Sioux Falls to the farm near Montrose. Living a mile from his birthplace, Gene enjoyed the outdoors and working on the farm. He continued to be an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hunting pheasants, duck, deer and a variety of other game.
After retiring from active farming, Gene and Marlys traveled throughout the lower 48 states and Alaska. They spent many summers at West Whitlock Resort where the "Early Riser" and Marlys "fished the walleye" on the Missouri River.
Gene was an avid reader of westerns and also enjoyed hunting and fishing magazines. He was a proud member of the Montrose Ruste-Waul American Legion Post 154 and served in many honor guards.
Gene is survived by his wife of 74 years, 9 months, Marlys. He is also survived by seven of his ten children: Suzanne (Ken) Jimmerson, Rapid City, SD; Beverly (Gordon) Underwood, Appleton, WI; Patricia (PatiO) Zimmer, Florida; Kenneth (Tina) Zimmer, Gypsum, CO; Anita (Steve) Carey, Sioux Falls, SD; Gary (Susan) Zimmer, River Falls, WI; and Brian (Roxane) Zimmer, Mitchell, SD. Three of his children preceded him in death: Nicholas Zimmer, Roger Zimmer, and Jacqueline Halbritter. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Growing up as one of thirteen children, Gene is survived by four siblings: Tom (Lynne) Zimmer, Sioux Falls, SD; Margaret Huls, Brookings, SD; Rita (Jack) Wear, Erie, PA; Lois (Harold) Arnold, McIntosh, SD. He was predeceased by six brothers: Walter, LeRoy, Harold, Francis, Paul and Stanley; and two sisters: Mary Gruenke and Marcella Keating.
Visitation will be at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Montrose, SD, Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until the 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Funeral Services for Gene will be 10:30 a.m. at St Patrick's Church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, with Fr. Bob Kranz officiating.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the TouchMark and Hospice caregivers. They would also like to thank friends and neighbors who made it possible for Gene to remain on the farm as long as possible. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 23, 2019