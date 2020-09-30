1/1
Eulalia Koll
Eulalia Koll

Pipestone - Eulalia Koll, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wed., April 8, 2020 in Mankato, MN. Private family burial was held Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at St Leo Catholic Cemetery in Pipestone, MN. The family was planning on having a Memorial Mass & Celebration on her 95th birthday, October 3, 2020, but due to the continuing challenges & concerns of COVID-19, we felt in the best interest of our family & friends forego the service. Please say a prayer for her that day! During the regular Saturday night Mass at 5:00 PM at St Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone, a Mass intention will be read for her. Arrangements were with the Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel. www.hartquistfuneral.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
