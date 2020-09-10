Eunice Duerksen
Marion - Eunice Duerksen, 88 of Marion, died Thursday, Sept 10, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, Sept 13, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Saturday evening at the church. The service will be broadcasted in the church parking lot on 87.9 FM or on the church's Facebook http://fb.me/CalvaryReformedMonroe
. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials maybe directed to the Calvary Reformed Church or the charity of the donors choice
