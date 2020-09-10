1/1
Eunice Duerksen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Duerksen

Marion - Eunice Duerksen, 88 of Marion, died Thursday, Sept 10, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, Sept 13, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Saturday evening at the church. The service will be broadcasted in the church parking lot on 87.9 FM or on the church's Facebook http://fb.me/CalvaryReformedMonroe. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials maybe directed to the Calvary Reformed Church or the charity of the donors choice.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved