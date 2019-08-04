|
|
Eunice King
Sioux Falls - Eunice King, 99 of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Prairie Creek.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters Joanne (Patrick) Gallagher, Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon (Russ) Butler, Lexington, SC; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 10 am with a funeral service at 11 am on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019