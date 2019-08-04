Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice King Obituary
Eunice King

Sioux Falls - Eunice King, 99 of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Prairie Creek.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters Joanne (Patrick) Gallagher, Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon (Russ) Butler, Lexington, SC; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 10 am with a funeral service at 11 am on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now