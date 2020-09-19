Eunice Schwader



Howard, SD - Eunice Schwader, 87, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Howard Good Samaritan Center. A family graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Belleview Lutheran Church Cemetery north of Howard. A brief service will be held at the Memorial site (bring your own chair if you wish), followed by the burial. Due to Covid-19, masks are encouraged.



Eunice Anita Hauge proudly celebrated her Norwegian heritage with her extended family of Fjellestads and Hauges, despite marrying a German named Ray Schwader on January 31, 1954. He fondly called her "Ole" and they farmed north of Howard until his death in 1994 shortly after their 40th wedding anniversary.



Born May 2, 1933, to Ernest and Mabel Hauge, Eunice was raised on a farm north of Howard. She was joined by three brothers, Eugene, Robert and Thomas. She graduated from Howard High School and earned a two-year teaching degree at Augustana College. She taught briefly before she was married and had five children. When her children were all in school, Mrs. Schwader completed her four-year degree at General Beadle State College in Madison.



During that time, she and her husband began operating Duffy's Steakhouse in Winfred, SD, a popular nightspot. After owning it for several years, they returned to farming fulltime. Mrs. Schwader was appointed the Deputy Register of Deeds for Miner County, a position she enjoyed for several years. When their time in office was over, she joined A.H. Meyer & Sons in Winfred as the bookkeeper until she retired.



Her rallying cry was, "Are we having fun yet?" A kind and thoughtful woman, she gladly entertained her family and friends. She liked to take pictures, and was the official "lefse baker" for family gatherings after her mother "retired." And that meant making the lutefisk too!



She loved her school and family reunions, spending time with her classmates, children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Schwader is survived by her daughters Connie,(Bloomington, MN), Chrysti Protsch (Greg/Howard, SD) and Cathy (David/Fenton, MO), her brother, Tom, Howard, and her daughters-in-law, Cindy and Cora Schwader, both of Howard, along with all of their families.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, her sons Mark and Dan, and her brothers Eugene and Robert.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store