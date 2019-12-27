|
Eva M. Hanisch
Humboldt - Eva Marcella Hanisch, 108, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Humboldt passed away on December 26, 2019 at Avantara Norton in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 31 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday with a 7 pm rosary and prayer service also at the church.
Eva is survived by her children, Loren (Marjorie) Hanisch, Walter (Kay) Hanisch, Giles (Barb) Hanisch, Mary Rose (John) Huls and Hilary (Bridget) Hanisch, her sister, Margaret Borah, and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019