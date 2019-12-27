Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Hanisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Hanisch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva M. Hanisch Obituary
Eva M. Hanisch

Humboldt - Eva Marcella Hanisch, 108, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Humboldt passed away on December 26, 2019 at Avantara Norton in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 31 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday with a 7 pm rosary and prayer service also at the church.

Eva is survived by her children, Loren (Marjorie) Hanisch, Walter (Kay) Hanisch, Giles (Barb) Hanisch, Mary Rose (John) Huls and Hilary (Bridget) Hanisch, her sister, Margaret Borah, and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -