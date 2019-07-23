|
Evelyn A. Muller
Sioux Falls - Evelyn A. Muller, 98, of Sioux Falls passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Visitation with family present will be Wednesday, July 24 from 5-7 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Evelyn Rehfeldt was born November 8, 1920 near Humboldt, SD to Fred and Lizzie (Korth) Rehfeldt. She grew up near Humboldt and attended Clear Lake County School before graduating from Humboldt High School in 1938. She married Harvey Muller on October 23, 1942 and they lived most of their married lives in Montrose. Harvey passed away in 1996. Evelyn worked for the US Postal Service and retired as Postmaster of Montrose.
She was a member of National League of Postmasters, St. Paul Lutheran Church and several card clubs as she enjoyed playing cards. She was a devoted mother and loved her grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by: her children, Barry (Sally) Muller and Bonnie (Duane) Ellis; grandchildren, Stacy (George) Hawkins, Douglas (Jennifer R.) Ellis, and Amy (Justin) Scepaniak; granddaughter-in-law, Linda Ellis-Smith; great-grandchildren, Simon Hawkins, Jennifer Hoefert, Jessica Holland, Chase Ellis, Katie Ellis, Stephanie Bouge, Adam Ellis, and Samantha, Sara, Summer Scepaniak; great-great grandchildren, Macon and Angus Holland and Abbi, Blayre and Cooper Hoefert; and one brother-in-law, Marvin Aldrich. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Jeffrey Ellis, two sisters, Dorothy and Esther and a brother, Albert. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 23, 2019