Evelyn A. Richter
Rock Valley, Iowa - Evelyn Ann Richter, 92, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, at 3:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Rock Valley with Father Douglas Klein celebrating the mass. Private family burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Rock Valley. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will begin at the Parkview Event Center in Rock Valley with the family present from 5:00-7:00 PM. Masks are encouraged and social distancing would be appreciated. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Public viewing, with no family present, will be held Thursday, September 17 from 2:00-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com
Evelyn Ann (Kersbergen) Richter was born in Rock Valley, Iowa on July 19, 1928, to Harry and Hulda (Klein) Kersbergen. She grew up on a farm south of Rock Valley. When she was younger, she attended the country school. Later, Evelyn attended Rock Valley Community School and graduated in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Luverne, Minnesota. For six years, she was a secretary for the county attorney. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard, on February 2, 1951. They celebrated 68 years of joyful years of marriage. They farmed north of Rock Valley for fifty-one years. It was there they raised their four daughters. In 2002, they left the farm to make their home in town.
Evelyn was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she served on the Guild and various circles. Faith and family were her priorities. She was a woman who had a strong, patient presence with all who knew her. Writing this, we were thinking about what Mom enjoyed the most. We decided that it was smoking (back in the day), red lipstick, coffee, and shopping on QVC. She also loved cooking for her family, setting an elegant dining room table, sewing, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her dear friends. She showed her love for her family through her special holiday and Sunday dinners. Evelyn died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Left to cherish her memory are four daughters, Renee (Ron) Pedersen, Helen (Doug) Davelaar, Laura (Mike) DenBoer, and Sarah (Mike) Van Egdom, all of Rock Valley; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Richter of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kersbergen of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; by her parents, Harry and Hulda Kersbergen; Richard's parents, Lawrence and Tene Richter; brother, Lyle Kersbergen; brother-in-law, Robert Richter, and infant son of Helen and Doug Davelaar.