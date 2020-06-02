Evelyn Blashill
1932 - 2020
Evelyn Blashill

Aurora - Evelyn Lou Blashill passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 87 at the Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Aurora, IL.

Evelyn was born on September 9, 1932 to Thomas and Marguerite (Burke) Quinn on a farm outside of Riceville, Iowa. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1950. Evelyn moved to Mason City, Iowa after graduating from high school and began her career with Northwestern Bell as an operator and plant clerk. She met the love of her life and was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Blashill on August 3, 1968 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City Iowa. They made their home in Sioux Falls, SD. She moved to Aurora, IL in 2017 to be closer to her family.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Ann (Tom) Guernon of Sugar Grove, IL, grandchildren Jacob, Cameron and Elise also of Sugar Grove, IL. Many special nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, mother-in-law Inga Blashill and siblings Gerald Quinn, Colleen Boyle and James Quinn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Alzheimer's Association, The Banquet of Sioux Falls, or the St. Francis House of Sioux Falls.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm with a rosary at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
JUN
5
Rosary
05:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
