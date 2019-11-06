|
Evelyn C. Pederson
Dell Rapids, SD - Evelyn C. (Olson) Pederson, 95, of Dell Rapids passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the United Methodist Church, Dell Rapids. Interment will be in the Dell Rapids Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday and the family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mary (Christensen) Olson; sisters, Edith Olson and Margaret (Olson) Joneson and her husband, Harvey L. Pederson. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Gary (Kay) Pederson of Fort Worth, TX and Grant (Julie) Pederson of Wentworth, SD; grandchildren, Nathan (Katy) Pederson of Peters Creek, AK, Stacey (Scott) Kolstad of Anchorage, AK, Libby (Jason DeJardin) of Anchorage, AK, Courtney (Chad) Lyle of Whitefish, MT, Collin (Alison) Pederson of Fort Worth, TX and Austin (Sarah) Pederson of Beaverton, OR; eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019