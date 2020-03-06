Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Evelyn Hansen "Evie" Pavlin


1947 - 2020
Evelyn Hansen "Evie" Pavlin Obituary
Evelyn "Evie" Hansen Pavlin

Sioux Falls - Evelyn (Evie) Hansen Pavlin, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Tuesday, March 10th at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Evie is survived by her husband, Charlie; four sons: Kevin (Scott Tranby) Hansen, Green Valley, AZ, Kelly (Lori) Hansen, Colman, SD, Korry (Tammy) Hansen, Las Vegas, NV and Kurt (Tracy) Hansen, Sioux Falls, SD; six grandsons and one great-granddaughter; two brothers: Harold (Nancy) Steinback and Marvin (Marilyn) Steinback; one sister, Rose Cape; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Maxine and elmer Franken, and special uncle and aunt Wayne L. and Lois Benz.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
