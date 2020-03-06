|
|
Evelyn "Evie" Hansen Pavlin
Sioux Falls - Evelyn (Evie) Hansen Pavlin, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Tuesday, March 10th at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Evie is survived by her husband, Charlie; four sons: Kevin (Scott Tranby) Hansen, Green Valley, AZ, Kelly (Lori) Hansen, Colman, SD, Korry (Tammy) Hansen, Las Vegas, NV and Kurt (Tracy) Hansen, Sioux Falls, SD; six grandsons and one great-granddaughter; two brothers: Harold (Nancy) Steinback and Marvin (Marilyn) Steinback; one sister, Rose Cape; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Maxine and elmer Franken, and special uncle and aunt Wayne L. and Lois Benz.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020