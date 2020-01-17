|
Evelyn J. Ostraat Wierenga
Charlottesville, VA - Evelyn Joyce (Ostraat) Wierenga, age 95, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away in her Charlottesville, VA home in the early morning hours of January 8, 2020, with family by her side. An avid reader, she had a sharp mind and incredible memory, keeping up on current events. Evelyn stayed young through her interest in people, nature, and life. We are grateful for her long life and sweet spirit - she practiced gratitude on a daily basis.
Evelyn is survived by son, Dr. Bruce (Debra) Harlan, Sioux Falls; daughters, Lorie (Dave) Barrett, and Julie (Don Soechting) Harlan, Charlottesville; grandchildren, Eric (Lisa) Harlan, Sioux Falls; Thomas (Amber) Harlan, Prior Lake, MN; Maggie Shipe, Napa Valley, CA; Mark Harlan Soechting and Marta Evelyn Soechting, Charlottesville; great-grandsons, Alexander, Owen and Keegan Harlan, Prior Lake; sister, Signey Ostraat Claussen, Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Peter Harlan Wierenga and grandson, Steven Bruce Harlan.
Evelyn was born on August 22, 1924 at the "new" hospital in Madison, SD; the fourth child of Soren J. Ostraat and Magda (Ostebo) Ostraat, immigrants from Sandnes and Stavanger, Norway. When Evelyn was three years old, the family moved to their farm near Canton, SD. She attended Sunnyside District 5, a one-room country schoolhouse, and confirmed at Canton Lutheran Church. Evelyn graduated from Canton High School in 1942, where she was editor of the school paper and played the French horn in the band. A few years into WWII, she moved to California with intent of becoming a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). Realizing she lacked the resources to obtain the required pilot's license, she put her efforts into working as a secretary tracking assembly parts at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard. As the war came to a close, Evelyn moved back to South Dakota and worked as a newspaper reporter/photographer.
Evelyn met Peter Wierenga, a WWII veteran of Monroe, SD, while he was attending Augustana College in Sioux Falls under the G.I. Bill. They married in 1947 and the two moved to Minneapolis, MN where Evelyn was employed as an executive secretary for the Regional Director of the United States Bureau of Mines (USBM) and Peter completed his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree. Subsequently, the couple returned to Sioux Falls, where Dr. Wierenga established a Chiropractic practice and Evelyn became involved in numerous local organizations. She enjoyed documenting the activities of their growing children and her extended family through movies and still pictures. During the 1990's they maintained residence in both Sioux Falls and Charlottesville until Dr. Wierenga retired to Charlottesville in 2000.
Evelyn and her husband Peter were members and supporters of Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Sioux Falls since the early 1950's. She served several terms as President of Our Savior's Lutheran Church Women, President of the Augustana College Women's Auxiliary, and State President of the South Dakota Chiropractor's Auxiliary.
Evelyn graduated from Augustana College where she was elected to membership in Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education. She had a brief career as a high school English teacher and was active in the American Association of University Women in Sioux Falls and in the Charlottesville Branch in later years. Evelyn was a life member of the Norwegian-American historical society, located in Northfield, MN. Evelyn also held membership in the Sons of Norway Lodge located in Washington DC area.
In the 1960's, she was a newsletter editor and parent/staff member of the All Saints Women's Auxiliary in Sioux Falls. Evelyn enjoyed genealogical research and studies and published works on her Norwegian Heritage. She also edited books for the Augustana College's Center for Western Studies.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 33rd and Summit, in Sioux Falls. Prior to the service, she will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Recommended memorials in Evelyn's name can be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Foundation, 909 W 33rd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105; or a .
