Evelyn Jean (Christopherson) Lorenz



Minneapolis - Evelyn Jean (Christopherson) Lorenz, "Evy", born October 15, 1925 passed away peacefully at Mt. Olivet Careview Home, Minneapolis, MN December 3, 2020.



Born to Dewey and Ruth (Skalland) Christopherson in Brandon Township, Minnehaha County, South Dakota, Evy graduated from Garretson High School. She moved to Sioux Falls where she attended Augustana College where she met many life long friends. She left to work at the Social Security Administration during which time she met her surviving spouse of 74 years, Alfred N Lorenz. Upon his return from WW2 they married, and eventually started the Alfred N Lorenz Public Accounting firm where she worked until retirement. Evy and Al lived in Sioux Falls until they wanted to be closer to family in the Minneapolis, MN area and moved in 2015.



Evy enjoyed playing bridge, golf, dancing, time at the cabin on Lake Madison, needlepoint, knitting and cross-stitch. A member of Women's Circle at First Lutheran Church, past President of Zonta, a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, JC's and JC-ettes. She most enjoyed having coffee and desert with friends after dinner on week nights.



She is preceded in death by her parents Dewey & Ruth Christopherson and brother Dennis Christopherson.



She is survived by husband Alfred N. Lorenz, Minneapolis, MN , son Craig A. Lorenz, Santa Rosa, CA, daughter M. Sharon (Darryl) Wicklund, Edina, MN, granddaughter Erin (Mark) Hendricks, Aurora, CO, grandson Adam



(Teresa) Wicklund, Roseville, MN, two great granddaughters, and sister-in-law Bernice Christopherson, Corson, SD.



Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church Media Fund.









