Evelyn M. Darger
Sioux Falls, SD - Evelyn M. Darger, 100, died Mon., Apr. 22, 2019. Her memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Apr. 26 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Apr. 25 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Rocky (Pam) Darger, Rapid City, Linda (Jim) Driscoll, Hartford, Debra (Larry) Pestka, Brandon; a daughter-in-law, June Darger, Harrisburg; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019