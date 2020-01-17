Services
Resources
Evelyn McFarlane Obituary
Evelyn McFarlane

Harrisburg - Evelyn Marie McFarlane, 89, died on January 14, 2020. Her family will be greeting friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Anderson Jones Corcoran Funeral Home in Harrisburg, SD 110 E. Willow St. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church 2101 E. 57th St. in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are four daughters, Gail Sommervold, Dixie Gunnoe, Jill Slocum Watterson (Joe), and Lynn Binford (Bud); 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Deb Anderberg; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; daughter, Kari; son, Randy; sister, DeEtta Simons; brother, LeRoy "Andy" Anderberg; and son-in-law, Alan Sommervold. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
