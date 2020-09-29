Evelyn Weidenbach
Sioux Falls - Evelyn Arleen (Atwood) Weidenbach, 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with her family present, will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. A more complete obituary and a link to view her service online please visit www.georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared her life are one son, Roger (Joyce) Weidenbach, Omaha, NE; four grandchildren, Brian (Laurie) Weidenbach; Dave (Roxy) Weidenbach, Jeff (Jill M.) Weidenbach and Jill Ellen Weidenbach; four great-grandchildren, Allison (Brennen) Schmitt, Mason, Emma and Cooper Weidenbach; one brother, John (Pat) Atwood, Des Moines, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Sr. & Bertha Atwood; her husband, Wallace "Wally" Weidenbach; infant daughter, Yvonne Jean Weidenbach; siblings: Ray Atwood, Bert Atwood Jr., Harley Atwood, Lavada Baker, Palmer Atwood and Ida Tidwell and Mearl Atwood.