|
|
Evelyn Wenzel
Parkston - Evelyn Wenzel, 98, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 3 at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private, family visitation and committal service in the coming days. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children: Gerry (Jan) Wenzel of Parkston and Barb Peterson of Sioux Falls; 3 grandchildren: Mark Wenzel of Mitchell; Jodi (Dr. David) Gubbrud of St. Paul, MN; and Kristi (Todd) Hoekstra of Sioux Falls; 5 great-grandchildren, Alissa Hoekstra, Dalton Hoekstra, Sam Gubbrud, Jon Gubbrud, and Ellie Gubbrud; and a sister, Leona Reimnitz of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020