Everett Collings, DDS
Huron - Everett J. Collings, DDS, age 90, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Avantara Huron.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with interment at St. Martins Cemetery. Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Everett was born on December 18, 1929 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Frank and Elsie (Talich) Collings. He was raised in Kimball, South Dakota and graduated from high school in 1947. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen and went on to attend dental school at Loyola University in Chicago. It was there that he met the love of his life, Ruth, on a blind date, arranged by friends. He graduated in June of 1953, enlisted in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Everett married Ruth L. Reilly in July of 1951 in Highwood, Illinois. The couple had 6 children; Susan (died at birth), James and spouse Aki of Hayama, Japan, Thomas and wife Lorinda of Black Hawk, Barbara and husband Ed of Boise, Idaho, Margaret of Flandreau, and Jeffrey of Nampa, Idaho.
His wife Ruth passed away in April of 2001. Everett married Janice Warren of Huron in October 2003. Janice passed away in May of 2009.
Dr. Collings practiced dentistry for 40 years in Huron. Everett was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Knights of Columbus, National Dental Association, Jaycees, and the American Legion.
Everett is survived by his sister, Shirley Kunzweiler of Marcus, Iowa, his 5 children, James, Tom, Barbara, Margaret, and Jeff; welcomed into these unions were 11 grandchildren, Cathleen (Aaron) Denekamp, Rachelle (Larry) Dillon, Ryan (Mike) Bonawitz, Thomas (Juley) Collings, Kristin Harvey, and Emily (Gregg) Simonds, Amy Powers, Shaun Powers, Kelli (Chris) Brune, Michelle (Jeremy) Collings, and Sarah Collings. He is survived by 21 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved spouses.
