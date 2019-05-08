|
Everett Reiners
Sioux Falls - Everett "Sonny" Wayne Reiners, 81, died on Monday, May 6, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, John (Michelle VanWyhe) Reiners, rural Valley Springs, SD; step-children: Julie (Steve) Dobbe of Fairview, SD, Jeffery Ness of Hudson, SD, Jeaneen Hutson of Grants, NM and Jackie Green of Canton SD; 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019