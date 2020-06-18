Everett Scheetz
Coon Rapids - April 14, 1939 - June 14, 2020
Everett Scheetz, age 81, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. He will be deeply missed by his loving partner, best friend, and wife of 61 years, Eva (Kurtenbach); his dearly loved daughters of whom he was so proud, Laurel Olson, Barbara (Chris) Nielsen, Theresa (Craig) Stertz and Jeanine Scheetz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Epiphany 11001 Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids with visitation at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his memory to Ev's favorite organization, Domus Pacis Family Respite (domuspacis.org) or your own favorite charity. Full Obituary and Live-stream access available on washburn-mcreavy.com
Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids 763-767-1000.
Coon Rapids - April 14, 1939 - June 14, 2020
Everett Scheetz, age 81, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. He will be deeply missed by his loving partner, best friend, and wife of 61 years, Eva (Kurtenbach); his dearly loved daughters of whom he was so proud, Laurel Olson, Barbara (Chris) Nielsen, Theresa (Craig) Stertz and Jeanine Scheetz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Epiphany 11001 Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids with visitation at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his memory to Ev's favorite organization, Domus Pacis Family Respite (domuspacis.org) or your own favorite charity. Full Obituary and Live-stream access available on washburn-mcreavy.com
Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids 763-767-1000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.