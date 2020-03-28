|
Faye Steece
Sioux Falls - Faye Steece, 100, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls. She was born April 9, 1919 in Viroqua, Wisconsin to Erie F. and Ethel (Sonnenberg) Schroeder and was the eldest of eight children.
Faye leaves behind one brother: Erie (Gerry) Schroeder, Flandreau, SD; one sister: Cleo Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD; five children: Charles (Ruth) Hammer, Coupeville, WA, Robert (Donna) Meyers, Palm City, FL, Richard (Pam) Steece, Nashville, TN, Deborah Steece, Pahoa, HI, and Michael Steece, Sioux Falls, SD; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Maxine, Gladys and Ardella, brothers: Johnnie and Charles; and her oldest son: Ronald (Jean) Hammer.
Mass of Christian Burial services will be announced at a later date. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020