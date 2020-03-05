Services
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Centerville, SD
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Centerville, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Centerville, SD
Ferdinand "Ferd" Hybertson

Ferdinand "Ferd" Hybertson Obituary
Ferdinand "Ferd" Hybertson

Centerville - Ferdinand "Ferd" ONeil Hybertson died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home near Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Centerville, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 7 at the church. Memorials may be made to the Turner County 4-H program.

Ferd is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara E. Hybertson; sons, James (Carla) of Viborg, Richard (Bonnie) of Beresford, and Thomas (Karla) of Sioux Falls; daughters, Sharon (Bob) Hustrulid of Beresford, and Sandra Hybertson of Harrisburg; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
