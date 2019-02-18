Resources
Sioux Falls - Fern Visker, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Ava's House with family at her side.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children Carol (Larry) Leitheiser, Sioux Falls, SD, David Visker, Sioux Falls, SD, Gene (Lori) Visker, Sioux Falls, SD, Laurie (Chip) Rife, LaPort City, IA, Penny (Mark) Carda, Rapid City, SD, Cindy (Gary) Skyberg, Brandon, SD, Dan (Veronica) Visker, Sioux Falls, SD; brother Ed (Glenda) DeBoer, Luverne, MN; son-in-law Danny Hammer, Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband Donald and daughter Karen Hammer.

The family will be holding private services at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 18, 2019
