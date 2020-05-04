Services
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael's Cemetery
Florann (Jackie) Cummings


1929 - 2020
Florann (Jackie) Cummings Obituary
Florann (Jackie) Cummings

Date of Birth: August 09, 1929

Date of Death: April 14, 2020

Jackie was born in Spencer, SD on August 9,1929 passing on April 14, 2020. She was married to Francis R. Cummings on November 25, 1948. She worked and retired from the IBEW, in Anchorage Alaska. After moving to Sioux Falls SD in 1983, her and Francis purchased The Liquor Loft. In 2001, she moved to Phoenix, AZ. Having 6 children Shirley Coulombe; Bill & Grace, Tagaytay, Philippines; Mary Murray, Cave Creek AZ; Mike & Lisa, Renner, SD; Dale & Shawna, Carrollton, TX; David & Lesley, Phoenix, AZ; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sister-in law, Beverly Cummings, Sioux Falls, SD.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husband Francis and her Daughter Shirley. Jackie enjoyed her craft making and enjoyed making things for all. Jackie was loved by many and her family was everything to her.

Service Information

Burial Services will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD once everyone is allowed to travel and gather.

Memorial in Jackie's memory to any Catholic Services Charities.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 6, 2020
