Florence A. Maxwell Diede
Lennox, SD - Florence A. (Shafer) Maxwell Diede, 94, of Lennox, SD and formerly of Redfield, SD, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Lennox. Her funeral will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Redfield United Methodist Church. Reverend Marty Toepke-Floyd will officiate. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, SD.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Family will be present starting at 6:00 p.m. to accept condolences. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home. (www.hykefuneralhome.com)
Florence Adline Shafer was born June 1, 1925, in Leola, SD, to Alfred and Bertha (Ruhs) Shafer. She attended Leola Schools. In 1948, she married Ralph Maxwell. Florence and Ralph had three children together: Larry, Kathy, and Gary. On March 1, 1957, Florence married Edwin Diede and to this union, two children were born: Darold and Anna.
Florence enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and sharing good meals together were special times for her. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers as well as crafts and going to rummage sales. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children: Larry (Judy) Maxwell of Sioux Falls, SD; Kathy (Gale) Gunderson of Aberdeen, SD; Gary (Shana Stone) Maxwell of Watertown, SD; Darold (Lanette) Diede of Sioux Falls; and Anna (Frank) Schwartz of Redfield, SD; She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law June Shafer.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin; parents; grandson Justin DeYoung; son-in-law Warren DeYoung; and all of her siblings: Marie, Esther, Alfred, Lela, Lucille, Floyd, Edna, Viola, Warren, Verna, and Harold.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019