Florence Albert
Florence Albert Obituary
Sioux Falls, SD - Florence Eileen (Ekle) Albert passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 89.

On March 14, 1952 Florence married the love of her life Kenneth Albert. Florence has been a longtime member of East Side Lutheran Church. Florence would do anything for her family and over the years she loved to babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her children; Gary of Wakonda, SD; Judy (Mick) Petersen of Manassas, VA; Jeff (Deb) of Valley Springs, SD; Kerri Paxton (Stan Spear) of Beresford, SD; Scott (Melissia) of Sioux Falls, SD; her son-in-law Kevin Spencer of Fulton, MO; plus 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and one great grandbaby on the way. Florence is also survived by her sister-in-law Carol Ekle of Brillion, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Naomi Spencer.

A private family funeral will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Florence's funeral will be simultaneously live-streamed on Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/98294287852 or Meeting ID: 982 9428 7852.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020
