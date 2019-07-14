|
|
Florence Ann Brown
Gilbert, AZ - Florence Ann Brown peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 7, 2019 after a brief illness at Chandler Regional Hospital. She was born April 26, 1929 in Peterson, Iowa to Laura Bell Starkey and Edwin Julius Starkey. After graduating high school in Peterson Iowa, Florence attended Nettleton Commercial College and later graduated and became a teacher. While teaching at Nettleton, Florence met her soon to be husband, Leo J. (Bud) Brown Jr. who had recently returned from duty in Japan while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Florence and Bud were united in marriage June 30, 1950 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Florence is survived by her four children. Grateful to be a part of her life, daughters Susan Myrabo (Ray) Gilbert Arizona, Barb Milazzo (Joe)Gilbert Arizona, sons, Stephen Brown (Patti) Chandler Arizona and Jack Brown (Sandy) Litchfield Park Arizona, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her husband Bud and son Douglas preceded her in death.
Florence and Bud left Sioux Falls in 1998 for their retirement in Gilbert, Arizona. Having been an active member of Catholic Daughters and St. Mary Altar Society, upon moving to Gilbert, Arizona, Florence began volunteer work at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Chandler. She was an active member in The Island's Women's group until her death. Her family recently hosted her surprise 90th birthday celebration attended by her many friends at her home where she had lived independently after Bud's death in 1999.
Together with her husband, they owned and operated many businesses in Sioux Falls and elsewhere, most notable Brown Audit Co. and Mocamba Club which later became Nite City, Jamz and Acme Drink Co. Together Bud and Florence sponsored over 300 Sports teams in Sioux Falls Softball and Baseball Leagues.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon, July 13, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Rd. Chandler, Arizona. Celebration of her life will take place following at The Islands Women's Clubhouse, 825 S. Islands Drive, Gilbert, Arizona.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019