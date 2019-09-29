Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Florence Christman Obituary
Watertown - Funeral service will be 2 pm Monday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

Florence resided in Sioux Falls for most of her married life and was employed at Bethany Home for many years. She is survived by her children, Charles of Bismarck, Vernon of Sioux Falls, Rozann Helgeson of Sioux Falls, Michele Olesen of Port Charlotte, FL, Melodee Waters of Watertown, and Mary Buhler of Arlington.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
