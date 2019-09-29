|
Florence Christman
Watertown - Funeral service will be 2 pm Monday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Florence resided in Sioux Falls for most of her married life and was employed at Bethany Home for many years. She is survived by her children, Charles of Bismarck, Vernon of Sioux Falls, Rozann Helgeson of Sioux Falls, Michele Olesen of Port Charlotte, FL, Melodee Waters of Watertown, and Mary Buhler of Arlington.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019