|
|
Florence E. Persing
Sioux Falls - Florence E. Persing, 99, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 26, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph with burial at St.Thomas Cemetery, Madison, SD.
Florence Elizabeth Flynn, daughter of Thomas and Clara (Urban) Flynn, was born January 24, 1921 in Sioux Falls, SD. As a lifelong resident of Sioux Falls she grew up on the North End and attended Cathedral School, graduating in 1939. Following high school she worked at Walgreens for 12 years.
Florence was united in marriage with Lawrence J. Persing on June 15, 1948 at St Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, SD. She became a homemaker and they were blessed with four children, Sheila, Rita, Roger, Linda. Once the children grew up she began to work at McDonald's where she worked from 1978-1995.
She was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral where she volunteered for funeral luncheons and at the annual Grandmas Attic sale among other activities. She was a volunteer for the Childrens Home Society of South Dakota. She filled her time with her family, friends and loved ones. She took pleasure in baking treats, cooking, and hand embroidery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Sheila (Lwellyn) Moller, Ramsey, MN; Rita (Richard) Behrens, Rapid City, SD; Linda (Jeff) Hillestad, Sioux Falls, SD, and daughter-in-law, Sabina Persing, Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Flynn; her husband, Lawrence Persing; their son, Roger Persing; sisters, Nellie Ott and Agnes Persing; a brother, Leo Flynn.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020