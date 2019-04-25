|
Florence Kuemper
Sioux Falls - Florence Kuemper, 88 of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ava's House.
Florence Marie DeNeui, daughter of Sam and Marie (Berens) DeNeui, was born on April 20, 1931, in Lennox, SD. She graduated from Wagner High School in 1948.
Florence was united in marriage with Leo Kuemper on December 26, 1959, in Luverne, MN. The couple remained in Sioux Falls and began to raise a family while Florence worked as a secretary at the Sioux Falls Stockyards.
Florence was an avid reader and was frequently seen with a book in her hand. Her nylon net balls were world famous and family members were known to hint broadly when their supplies ran low! She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan as well. Florence excelled at Scrabble and even kept a board in her car for "pick-up" games. Crocheting was a favorite past-time and she spent many happy hours at it referring to herself as "The Happy Hooker". Florence was strong in her faith and attended St. Michael Parish and the Cathedral of St. Joseph for over 50 years.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Albert (Loriane) Kuemper, Alexandria, VA, Charles (Diana Boos) Kuemper, Sioux Falls, SD, Bob (Mary Jo) Kuemper, Sioux Falls, SD, Roger (Sue Arsan) Lake Mystic, CT, Bruce Kuemper, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Meg Sprouse, OR; niece Mary Jo Moderegger, Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband Leo; brother Sam DeNeui; sister Margaret Moderegger; daughter-in-law Carol Kuemper; and great-granddaughter Taylor Fabbro.
Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 4 pm with a prayer service beginning at 4 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019