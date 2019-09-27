Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Sadie "Flo" Lee


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Sadie "Flo" Lee Obituary
Florence "Flo" Sadie Lee, 94, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Vermillion, SD, passed away on 26 September, 2019, with family members at her side. Born December 3, 1924 in Vermillion, she is predeceased by her late husband of 61 loving years, Dean Hubert Lee. She and Dean married shortly after the end of WWII and Dean's service in the Navy.

Florence attended the Vermillion public schools and earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of SD, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. A wonderful homemaker during her children's early years, she later worked as the secretary for the Dean of Nursing at USD.

Florence was a wonderful cook, especially during the holidays with her traditional Danish treats. Her family meals sparked an appreciation for delicious food and directly inspired in her children and grandchildren a love of cooking.

Florence and Dean transitioned their annual family vacation at a northern MN lake resort into a summer-long source of treasured family memories with their purchase of a cabin on Lake Darling, Alexandria, MN. Flo and Dean's kids and grandkids spent some of their best days and weeks at Lee's Retreat! In retirement, they spent many winters at their home in Mesa, AZ, where they loved entertaining with many of their lifelong friends from Vermillion. Later in retirement they settled down in Sioux Falls and enjoyed time with many of their grandkids and great grandkids.

Florence is survived by her daughter Susan Lee-Jirik and husband Richard of Taylorsville, UT, daughter Marty Buckneberg and husband Dean of Sioux Falls, son Jeff and wife Barb of Buckeye, AZ, and daughter Allison Garry and husband Steve of Sioux Falls. She is survived by eleven grandkids and sixteen great-grandkids. Florence is also predeceased by her sister Evelyn Dains of Sioux Falls and survived by her sister Mary Francis "Sancy" Smith of Little Rock, CA.

Florence's funeral is on Sunday, September 29 at 11:00am at Miller Funeral Home, downtown Sioux Falls. Florence's funeral is on Sunday, September 29 at 11:00am at Miller Funeral Home, downtown Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ava's House, care of the Sanford Health Foundation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now