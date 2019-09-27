|
Florence "Flo" Sadie Lee, 94, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Vermillion, SD, passed away on 26 September, 2019, with family members at her side. Born December 3, 1924 in Vermillion, she is predeceased by her late husband of 61 loving years, Dean Hubert Lee. She and Dean married shortly after the end of WWII and Dean's service in the Navy.
Florence attended the Vermillion public schools and earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of SD, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. A wonderful homemaker during her children's early years, she later worked as the secretary for the Dean of Nursing at USD.
Florence was a wonderful cook, especially during the holidays with her traditional Danish treats. Her family meals sparked an appreciation for delicious food and directly inspired in her children and grandchildren a love of cooking.
Florence and Dean transitioned their annual family vacation at a northern MN lake resort into a summer-long source of treasured family memories with their purchase of a cabin on Lake Darling, Alexandria, MN. Flo and Dean's kids and grandkids spent some of their best days and weeks at Lee's Retreat! In retirement, they spent many winters at their home in Mesa, AZ, where they loved entertaining with many of their lifelong friends from Vermillion. Later in retirement they settled down in Sioux Falls and enjoyed time with many of their grandkids and great grandkids.
Florence is survived by her daughter Susan Lee-Jirik and husband Richard of Taylorsville, UT, daughter Marty Buckneberg and husband Dean of Sioux Falls, son Jeff and wife Barb of Buckeye, AZ, and daughter Allison Garry and husband Steve of Sioux Falls. She is survived by eleven grandkids and sixteen great-grandkids. Florence is also predeceased by her sister Evelyn Dains of Sioux Falls and survived by her sister Mary Francis "Sancy" Smith of Little Rock, CA.
Florence's funeral is on Sunday, September 29 at 11:00am at Miller Funeral Home, downtown Sioux Falls. Florence's funeral is on Sunday, September 29 at 11:00am at Miller Funeral Home, downtown Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ava's House, care of the Sanford Health Foundation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019