1/1
Florence Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Wheeler

Montrose - Florence Leola Wheeler passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 102. A private family funeral service was held on Monday, July 13 at 10 am at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.

Born to Peter and Elizabeth (Eckert) Winter on June 18, 1918. She graduated from Whitewood, SD high school and was married to Merel Wheeler at Montrose, SD on October 17, 1937. To this union were born Keith (Gweneth), Blue Springs, MO, Clifford (Marjory), Troy, MO. Elizabeth Wagner, Silbee Tx, Suzanne (Skip) Pohousky , Carbondale., CO, Rodney (Cecelia), Snohomish, WA, Lois (Greg) Foraker , Glenwood Springs, CO, and Mark (Janeen), Troy, MO, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchilren, all who survive.

Florence was an active member of the Montrose United Methodist church, holding many offices, taught Sunday School, and was past president of the United Methodist Women's group.

Florence was a homemaker, caring for her children and home, sewing, crocheting, baby sitting, playing cards, and entertaining friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merel, grandson, Aaron Pohousky, and granddaughter, Ariel O' Brien.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Dakota Community Foundation-Montrose. www.kinzleyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved