Florence Wheeler
Montrose - Florence Leola Wheeler passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 102. A private family funeral service was held on Monday, July 13 at 10 am at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Born to Peter and Elizabeth (Eckert) Winter on June 18, 1918. She graduated from Whitewood, SD high school and was married to Merel Wheeler at Montrose, SD on October 17, 1937. To this union were born Keith (Gweneth), Blue Springs, MO, Clifford (Marjory), Troy, MO. Elizabeth Wagner, Silbee Tx, Suzanne (Skip) Pohousky , Carbondale., CO, Rodney (Cecelia), Snohomish, WA, Lois (Greg) Foraker , Glenwood Springs, CO, and Mark (Janeen), Troy, MO, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchilren, all who survive.
Florence was an active member of the Montrose United Methodist church, holding many offices, taught Sunday School, and was past president of the United Methodist Women's group.
Florence was a homemaker, caring for her children and home, sewing, crocheting, baby sitting, playing cards, and entertaining friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merel, grandson, Aaron Pohousky, and granddaughter, Ariel O' Brien.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Dakota Community Foundation-Montrose. www.kinzleyfh.com