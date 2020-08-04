1/1
Florian Eugene "Gene" Linton
Florian Eugene "Gene" Linton

Sioux Falls - Florian Eugene "Gene" Linton, 87, died Monday, August 3, 2020, peacefully in his home from natural causes.

Gene was born September 10, 1932 to Harry and Perline Linton. Gene and his wife, Marlene, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26th, 2020. Gene was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a dedicated, lifelong educator, serving in various schools in South Dakota and California. Gene was also a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Linton; two daughters, Sheri (Steve) Tokheim; Shelley (Doug) Meyer; four grandchildren, Ryan (Kalina) Skillingstad, John (Cindy) Tokheim, Allison Meyer, and Shannon Tokheim; five great-grandchildren, Nitaleigha and Emmet Skillingstad, Mason Weber, and Charlee and Maverick Tokheim; two brothers, Sherwin (Pam) Linton and Kelly Linton (Vicky Jaskierski); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Perline; a brother, Faye LuVyrne, and his sister, Phyllis Elaine.

Public graveside services will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, August 7th at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. For those who wish to attend, the family asks that masks are worn if possible. A private family funeral service will be live-streamed through First Lutheran Church's You Tube site youtube.com/user/flcsf at 1:00 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry or Augustana University Student Scholarship Fund. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
