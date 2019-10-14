|
|
Floyd E. Kolander
Brandon, SD - Floyd E. Kolander, 97, of Brandon, SD died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon. His funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 16 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD, where the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Friday, October 18 at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay, WI.
Floyd Edward Kolander, son of William Oscar Benjamin Kolander and Lena Amanda (Ronspiez) Kolander, was born May 4, 1922 in Monroe, WI. He grew up in a small community south of Madison, WI. Floyd loved mother nature, being outdoors, and would spend time in the country on his grandfather's farm. His great sense of humor came from growing up in a small town. When he had saved up enough money, he bought his first camera and started taking pictures, especially of clouds.
Floyd entered the U.S. Army Air Corps on February 16, 1943 at Fort Sheridan, IL. It was then he received training as a meteorologist. In an agreement with Denmark, his small military unit was secretly stationed in Greenland to forecast the weather for U.S. military planes flying back and forth to Europe. He was stationed there for 18 months, including the time of the Normandy invasion. Floyd was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant on February 6, 1946 at Patterson Field, OH.
When Floyd was sent back to states, he met his future wife, Betty Palmer, at a USO club while both of them were on blind dates with other people. They were united in marriage on October 9, 1946 in Bangor, ME. They were married for 71 years.
After the war, Floyd worked for the U.S. government in Green Bay, WI as a meteorologist. His favorite pastimes were camping and traveling. In 1977, he was able to take an early retirement. Floyd and Betty then started traveling across the U.S.
Floyd's humor and love of life will be forever remembered by his beloved family.
Grateful for having shared his life are three children, two of whom are Susan Blodgett, Omaha, NE, John Kolander and his wife, Barb, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Sara Andrews and her husband, Chris, Sioux Falls, Lisa Nolen and her husband, Chad, Sioux Falls, Allison Wyant and her husband, Austin, Sioux Falls, Scott Blodgett and his wife, Jan, Omaha, Lori Blodgett, Omaha; and six great-grandchildren, Evalyn and Maxwell Andrews, Charlotte and Jack Nolen, Morgan and Maggie Blodgett.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on July 31, 2017; his parents; and a brother, John W. Kolander.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Floyd to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate). Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019