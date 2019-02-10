|
|
Floyd Gaarder
Sioux Falls - Floyd E. Gaarder, 87, of Sioux Falls passed away on January 20, 2019 under hospice care. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Sunnycrest Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Floyd E. Gaarder was born March 5, 1931 to Einar and Florence (Klinkel) Gaarder in Canova, SD. He graduated from Canistota High School and then went on to serve his country in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. On September 2, 1955 he married Betty Stanley in Canistota. He worked for the McCook County Highway Dept. for a few years before attending Game, Fish, and Park school in Salem in 1961. He served as a game warden in Jones County and then moved to Sioux Falls where he served for 22 years as a supervisor. He retired in 1996 after 35 years of service.
Floyd was a member of Sunnycrest Methodist Church. He also belonged to the American Legion Post 15, the Minnehaha Sportsman Club, the Wildlife Society, the NRA, the SD Conservation Officers Association, and the United Sportsmen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading as well as having coffee with his wonderful neighbor, Leon Bechman.
Floyd is survived by his brother, Larry (Barb) Gaarder; his goddaughter, Kathy (Phil) Hofer and their three children, Nicholas, Emily (Tyler Morris) and Travis (Sage Hendrickson), his niece, Jeanne Gaarder and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents and his in-laws, John and Elizabeth Stanley. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019