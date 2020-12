Or Copy this URL to Share

Edina, MN - Floyd H. Fuoss of Edina, MN, originally of Draper, SD, 93, died Nov. 29, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He and his wife, Sylvia Hullinger Fuoss, lived at the Prairie Creek community and were members of Peace Lutheran church in Sioux Falls for approximately 12 years before moving to the Cities to be closer to family. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.









